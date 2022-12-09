WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $438.79 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $438.79 million and approximately $10.22 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.76 or 0.01683578 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00014972 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00029233 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00036296 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000522 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.01755341 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001333 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
