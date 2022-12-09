XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.02 and last traded at $63.02. 1,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 108,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on XPEL to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on XPEL in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

XPEL Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $506,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,389 shares in the company, valued at $73,469,468.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $506,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,389 shares in the company, valued at $73,469,468.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $46,152.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,708,049.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,571 shares of company stock worth $4,698,287. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Further Reading

