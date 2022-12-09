XPeng Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 90,965 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 25% compared to the average volume of 72,800 call options.
XPeng Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $11.82 on Friday. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in XPeng by 180.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
