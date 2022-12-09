XPeng Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 90,965 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 25% compared to the average volume of 72,800 call options.

XPeng Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $11.82 on Friday. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in XPeng by 180.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About XPeng

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on XPeng to $8.92 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

