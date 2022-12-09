XYO (XYO) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $53.30 million and $287,013.36 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

