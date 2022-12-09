Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Yamaha Motor Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.17.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

