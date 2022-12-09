Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Yamaha Motor Stock Up 2.7 %
OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.17.
About Yamaha Motor
