Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Acquires 6,279,087 Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,661,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,279,087 shares during the quarter. Zhihu accounts for about 2.5% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.89% of Zhihu worth $44,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 20.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,453,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,121 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 35.0% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 123.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 239,617 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 36,058 shares in the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 139,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Zhihu Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $6.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

