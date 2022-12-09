Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Shares of YUM opened at $129.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after buying an additional 381,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

