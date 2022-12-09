ZEDXION (USDZ) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. One ZEDXION token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005823 BTC on exchanges. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $3.68 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEDXION has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZEDXION alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $949.48 or 0.05542766 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00503548 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.35 or 0.30098540 BTC.

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION launched on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEDXION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEDXION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.