Zeno Research LLC Trims Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Zeno Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,957 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises about 0.7% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Zeno Research LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 438,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 435,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,897. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $41.83. 273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.