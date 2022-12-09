Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $305.37 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $305.37 million and $15.05 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002013 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $965.55 or 0.05602010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00511486 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,269.50 or 0.30573054 BTC.
Zilliqa Coin Profile
Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,921,798,151 coins and its circulating supply is 13,630,330,998 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars.
