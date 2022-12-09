Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $125.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.34. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 95.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

