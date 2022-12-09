ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) was up 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
ZIP Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.
About ZIP
Zip Co Limited provides digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Featured Stories
