Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys 73,524 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,524 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $57,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 240,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100,822 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,691 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Pavadi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pavadi Capital LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,951. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

