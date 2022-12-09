Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 60,416 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,416 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 0.9% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $63,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $350.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,835. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.88. The company has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

