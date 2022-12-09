Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes $50.53 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 324,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,530,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 51.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,121,000 after acquiring an additional 139,753 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $141.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

