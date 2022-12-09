Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,598 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.3% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $287,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 44.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.76. 169,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,708,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

