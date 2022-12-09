Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,850 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.4% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $94,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $407.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.71.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,523. The stock has a market cap of $353.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

