1,147,060 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,147,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 402,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,638,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after buying an additional 149,544 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 41.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 331.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 86,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 66,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,655 shares of company stock worth $3,628,888. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

