119,119 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.