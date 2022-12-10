1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.60

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.60 and traded as high as $54.45. 1st Source shares last traded at $53.94, with a volume of 18,573 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRCE. StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on 1st Source to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

1st Source Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,572,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.