2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 11 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44.

Institutional Trading of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.