331,364 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 331,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

