34,707 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $960,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $177.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

