36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Announces Earnings Results

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter. 36Kr had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 17.52%.

36Kr Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRKR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,343. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.80. 36Kr has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

Institutional Trading of 36Kr

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

