40,129 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Purchased by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE EDU opened at $33.14 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

