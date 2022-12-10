68,625 Shares in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Unity Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $288.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.03. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $31.37.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $358,432.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,867.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

