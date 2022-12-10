6,876 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 68,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 32.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 109,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 147.8% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 61,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ET opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,088,747 shares of company stock valued at $37,401,014. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.