7Pixels Price Hits $3.99 on Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00023287 BTC on popular exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $64.67 million and $32,794.26 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.96207119 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,639.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

