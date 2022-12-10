AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lifted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,712 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.8% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $107,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.71 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

