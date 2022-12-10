AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 188,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.8 %

ABBV opened at $163.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.69. The company has a market cap of $288.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.71 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

