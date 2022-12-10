ABCMETA (META) 24-Hour Volume Tops $24,982.99

ABCMETA (META) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $61.27 million and approximately $24,982.99 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010815 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020941 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00239981 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003690 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00070234 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $20,218.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

