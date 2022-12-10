ABCMETA (META) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,343.97

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 10th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $67.16 million and approximately $24,343.97 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010742 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020846 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00240587 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003676 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00070234 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $20,218.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

