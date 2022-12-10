Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CFO Michael P. Mullican Sells 81,008 Shares

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 3.7 %
ASO stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $57.57.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
