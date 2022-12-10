Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CFO Michael P. Mullican Sells 81,008 Shares

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 3.7 %

ASO stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

