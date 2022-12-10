Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.45 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.56. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

