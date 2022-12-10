ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.52. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

