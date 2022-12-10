Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Hits $47.09 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00008012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $47.09 million and approximately $636,312.10 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002987 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,239 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

