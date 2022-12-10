Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 180.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.