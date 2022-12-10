Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Acquired by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Agilysys makes up 1.0% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Agilysys worth $28,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after buying an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Agilysys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 832,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Agilysys Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $60.90 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $69.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

