AGNC Investment Corp. Plans Dec 22 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a dec 22 dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 11th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 62.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,252 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 20.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 135.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 110,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 420,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

