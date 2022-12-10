Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

APD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.7 %

APD stock opened at $314.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.03 and its 200 day moving average is $255.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $320.95.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

