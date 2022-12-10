Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.23-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.53.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $89.02 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $728,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,697 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

