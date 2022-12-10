Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Alaethes Wealth LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.4% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $138.95.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.