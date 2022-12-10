Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $727,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.9 %

Best Buy stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,325 shares of company stock valued at $31,823,450. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

