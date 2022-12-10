Alaethes Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.60 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.44.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

