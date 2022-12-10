Alaethes Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,162,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.