Alaethes Wealth LLC Sells 90 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.7 %

APD opened at $314.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.03 and a 200-day moving average of $255.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $320.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

