Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.30 million-$842.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.95 million.

Alarm.com Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,397. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $85.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

