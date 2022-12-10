Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 317.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $1,606,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,929.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 65,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 42.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 303.4% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 910,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.