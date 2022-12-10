Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.84 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $13.35.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
