Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.84 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $13.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 228.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

