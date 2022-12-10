Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Shares Up 0.7%

Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.

Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 7.09%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.